Bandcamp Bulletin #001 – Highlights From 2023 & What’s Next

Welcome to the Bandcamp Bulletin, a periodic update on what’s happening at Bandcamp. Here are some highlights from 2023 and a sneak peek at what we’re working on next.

Highlights:

You can now use the Bandcamp app to make playlists from the music in your collection!

“One of the best things an app did, ever. Thanks, @Bandcamp” – @NickAbadzis



We launched Listening Parties, so artists and fans can listen to albums together in real time.



“I wasn’t prepared for how overwhelmingly emotional I got during the Bandcamp album listening party premiere for my new record “The Returner.” It is such a loving, supportive, generous community on Bandcamp. Listening in real time, together, experiencing peoples’ first impressions of the songs and their insightful questions and observations was so moving and joyful. I was in tears and smiling fit to split my cheeks simultaneously!” – Allison Russell.



“If you’ve not done a @Bandcamp listening party upon release then YOU are missing out, so much fun. Engaging with YOUR fans, so many music production questions, just connecting with YOUR core fanbase.” – @robbooth.



We were delighted to win the Independent Champion award at this year’s A2IM Libera Awards presented by Merlin.

Artists and labels have now made over $1 billion on Bandcamp since we launched in 2007. Thank you to our incredible community of fans for supporting musicians directly.

What’s Next

On December 4 the Bandcamp Daily staff will share their favorite music from the year in the Best of 2023 roundup.

It’s about to get a lot easier to shop for t-shirts, cassette tapes, vinyl and more all in one place, with our brand-new Discover page.

And first up on our roadmap for 2024 we’ll be working on automated releases and public playlists. Keep checking the blog for updates!