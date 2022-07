Good news, we’ve made some big improvements to searching on Bandcamp.

You can now search using combinations of artist, track, album, and label names. Try searching for an artist name + album name to find exactly what you’re looking for.

New releases used to take several hours to show up in search. Now they appear immediately.

. These changes are already live on the web, and you’ll find them in the Android and iOS apps soon.

Happy searching!