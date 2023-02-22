The Bandcamp app now supports playlists!

You can now use the Bandcamp app to make playlists from the music in your collection!

Just go to your collection where you’ll see a new playlist tab. Tap on that, create a playlist, and start adding to it by selecting “add to playlist” from a track or album’s context menu, or via a long press. You can even download the playlists you make so you can listen to them offline.

This is just the start, more playlist features are in the works.

To get the latest Bandcamp app visit the Apple AppStore on your iPhone or the Google Play Store on your Android-powered device.