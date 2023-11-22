Songtradr Acquires Bandcamp

Songtradr, a music licensing platform and marketplace company supporting artists, labels, and publishers, has acquired Bandcamp from Epic Games.

Bandcamp will continue to operate as a marketplace and music community with an artist-first revenue share. Songtradr will also offer Bandcamp artists the ability and choice to have their music licensed to all forms of media including content creators, game and app developers, and brands. This will enable artists to continue to own and control their music rights, and increase their earning capacity from Songtradr’s global licensing network.

To read the statement in full, visit songtradr.com.